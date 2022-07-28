Malaysian Army - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

Soldiers from the Malaysian Army control an established UN site providing security to the area. UN sites include key areas such as hospitals and airports that are critical to the success of UN peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Army video SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 21:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|852358
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-OJ129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109134752
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
