    Faces of RIMPAC featuring Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ahmad Zarrig Ramli

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gwendelyn Ohrazda 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220707-N-DK460-1003 PEARL HARBOR (July 7, 2022) Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ahmad Zarriq Ramli, principle warfare officer aboard Royal Malaysian Navy corvette KD Lekir (F-26), speaks about his experience participating in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 7, at the Port of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationship among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwendelyn L. Ohrazda)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 23:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 852357
    VIRIN: 220707-N-DK460-1003
    Filename: DOD_109134751
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 

    This work, Faces of RIMPAC featuring Royal Malaysian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ahmad Zarrig Ramli, by PO2 Gwendelyn Ohrazda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RMN
    Royal Malaysian Navy
    RIMPAC2022
    KD Lekir (F 26)

