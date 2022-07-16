PID: 220727-YKS-MWRYokosukaRetroFieldDay-Coto
Title: Retro Field Day
Date: 27 JUL 2022
VIRIN: 220727-N-JC445-1001
Runtime: 00:59:29
Unit: DMA Media Center-Yokosuka
Producer: MC2 Mario Coto
(0:04) - PO2 Mario Coto, Reporting
(0:14) - Candice Jones
Fitness Coordinator
220727-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 27, 2022) - Morale, Welfare and Recreation Yokosuka hosted the Retro Field Day event at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. The event was held as a way to invite servicemembers and their families to bond together through in a series of fun events. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
|07.16.2022
|07.28.2022 21:39
|Package
|852356
|DOD_109134640
|00:01:00
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|1
|1
This work, Pacific Update - Retro Field Day, by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
