    U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marines, Palau partners exchange best practices during Koa Moana 2022

    PALAU

    07.28.2022

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu and U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 22, I Marine Expeditionary Force work on defensive tactics and mock boardings with members of Palau’s law enforcement team July 26-28, 2022, in the Republic of Palau as part of Koa Moana. Koa Moana, which means Ocean Warrior, is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the United States and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments and serve as a humanitarian assistance survey team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic and operational objectives. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Tyler Peterson, Lt. Morgan Rhodes, Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 21:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852347
    VIRIN: 220728-G-IA651-515
    Filename: DOD_109134585
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: PW
    Hometown: SANTA RITA, GU
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marines, Palau partners exchange best practices during Koa Moana 2022, by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Palau
    Coast Guard
    Blue Pacific
    KM 22
    Task Force Koa Moana 22
    Koa Moana 22
    USCG-CGFMSG

