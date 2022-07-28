U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marines, Palau partners exchange best practices during Koa Moana 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852347" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu and U.S. Marines with Task Force Koa Moana 22, I Marine Expeditionary Force work on defensive tactics and mock boardings with members of Palau’s law enforcement team July 26-28, 2022, in the Republic of Palau as part of Koa Moana. Koa Moana, which means Ocean Warrior, is designed to strengthen and enhance relationships between the United States and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region, improve interoperability with local security establishments and serve as a humanitarian assistance survey team afloat in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command strategic and operational objectives. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Lt. j.g. Tyler Peterson, Lt. Morgan Rhodes, Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)