The Air Force Materiel Command Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group held a mentoring panel, July 28, 2022, to discuss ongoing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives and how they relate to the mentorship relationship life cycle.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 19:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|852335
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-ZS999-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109134396
|Length:
|01:30:40
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Mentoring Panel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT