    Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group held a mentoring panel, July 28, 2022, to discuss ongoing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility initiatives and how they relate to the mentorship relationship life cycle.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 19:57
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:30:40
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

