STARBASE Oregon summer BattleBot camp

Over a three-day summer camp from July 12-14, 2022, nearly a dozen children from the Hermiston area sharpened their creative designs and engineering abilities during the BattleBot Camp at STARBASE Umatilla. The class allows 4th through 7th graders a chance to build STEM skills in a hands-on and exciting interactive atmosphere.