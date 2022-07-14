Over a three-day summer camp from July 12-14, 2022, nearly a dozen children from the Hermiston area sharpened their creative designs and engineering abilities during the BattleBot Camp at STARBASE Umatilla. The class allows 4th through 7th graders a chance to build STEM skills in a hands-on and exciting interactive atmosphere.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 18:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|852329
|VIRIN:
|220718-Z-CH590-0999
|Filename:
|DOD_109134248
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|UMATILLA, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, STARBASE Oregon summer BattleBot camp, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
