    STARBASE Oregon summer BattleBot camp

    UMATILLA, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Over a three-day summer camp from July 12-14, 2022, nearly a dozen children from the Hermiston area sharpened their creative designs and engineering abilities during the BattleBot Camp at STARBASE Umatilla. The class allows 4th through 7th graders a chance to build STEM skills in a hands-on and exciting interactive atmosphere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 18:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 852329
    VIRIN: 220718-Z-CH590-0999
    Filename: DOD_109134248
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: UMATILLA, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STARBASE Oregon summer BattleBot camp, by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    STARBASE

