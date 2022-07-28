Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Comes to a Close

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps competed in the Best Squad Competition, which tested them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation. small-unit tactics and endurance. The Best Squad Competition highlighted the importance of squads building a positive climate and culture across the Army where Soldiers are members of a cohesive team that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Javiera F. Scott)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 17:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852327
    VIRIN: 220728-A-ZN185-0001
    Filename: DOD_109134199
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Comes to a Close, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #18thBSC
    #ROTM
    #18BSC
    #Standup

