Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps competed in the Best Squad Competition, which tested them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation. small-unit tactics and endurance. The Best Squad Competition highlighted the importance of squads building a positive climate and culture across the Army where Soldiers are members of a cohesive team that are highly trained, disciplined and fit. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Javiera F. Scott)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 17:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852327
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-ZN185-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109134199
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Comes to a Close, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
