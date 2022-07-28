U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, land at 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters for the final assessment of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps competed in the Best Squad Competition, which tested them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 17:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852322
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-QU174-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109134108
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Air Assault Landing, by PV2 Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT