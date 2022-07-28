Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Air Assault Landing

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Pvt. Destiny Husband 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, land at 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters for the final assessment of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps competed in the Best Squad Competition, which tested them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 17:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Air Assault Landing, by PV2 Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #3rdID
    #FortStewart/HunterArmyAirfield
    #18BSC

