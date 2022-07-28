XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Last 100 Yards

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the XVIII Airborne Corps, participate in the last 100 yards to conclude XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tested squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
