Best Squads from across the XVIII Airborne Corps attend the award ceremony of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. The Best Squad Competition is designed to test the cohesion and proficiency of our squads and determine which division's team will represent XVIII Airborne Corps in the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852319
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-IP537-471
|Filename:
|DOD_109134102
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Award Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT