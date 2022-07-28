XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Award Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852319" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Best Squads from across the XVIII Airborne Corps attend the award ceremony of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. The Best Squad Competition is designed to test the cohesion and proficiency of our squads and determine which division's team will represent XVIII Airborne Corps in the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)