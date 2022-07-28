Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Award Ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    Best Squads from across the XVIII Airborne Corps attend the award ceremony of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. The Best Squad Competition is designed to test the cohesion and proficiency of our squads and determine which division's team will represent XVIII Airborne Corps in the upcoming Forces Command Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Summer Keiser, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852319
    VIRIN: 220728-A-IP537-471
    Filename: DOD_109134102
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Award Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

