Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Hampshire Army National Guard HIMARS crews fire at Fort Drum

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NH, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    New Hampshire Army National Guard HIMARS crews conduct annual training at Fort Drum New York as part of their required certifications, or LANES.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 16:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852305
    VIRIN: 220720-A-OM689-437
    Filename: DOD_109133980
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard HIMARS crews fire at Fort Drum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT