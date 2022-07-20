New Hampshire Army National Guard HIMARS crews conduct annual training at Fort Drum New York as part of their required certifications, or LANES.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 16:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852305
|VIRIN:
|220720-A-OM689-437
|Filename:
|DOD_109133980
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard HIMARS crews fire at Fort Drum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT