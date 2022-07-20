Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire Army National Guard HIMARS crews fire at Fort Drum

    NH, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Courtesy Video

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment of the New Hampshire Army National Guard trained at Fort Drum in preparation for an upcoming deployment to the Middle East in July.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852301
    VIRIN: 220720-A-OM689-977
    Filename: DOD_109133951
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: NH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Hampshire Army National Guard HIMARS crews fire at Fort Drum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS, Artillery, rockets, New Hampshire, Army,

