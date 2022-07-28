President Biden Hosts a Roundtable Meeting with Chief Executive Officers

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy and meets with CEOs to receive an update on economic conditions across key sectors and industries.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 16:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|852300
|Filename:
|DOD_109133949
|Length:
|00:32:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
