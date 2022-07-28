Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Squad Lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado, Pfc. Duke Edwards, Spc. Anthony Ford and Sgt. Dre Stout

    3rd Infantry Division

    Competitors compete in squad lanes during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics and endurance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852287
    VIRIN: 220728-A-KP884-1993
    Filename: DOD_109133860
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Squad Lanes, by PFC Elsi Delgado, PFC Duke Edwards, SPC Anthony Ford and SGT Dre Stout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ROTM
    #3rdID
    #FortStewart/HunterArmyAirfield
    #18thBSC
    #SquadLanes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT