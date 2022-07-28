XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Squad Lanes

Competitors compete in squad lanes during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 28, 2022. Squads from throughout XVIII Airborne Corps are competing in the Best Squad Competition, which tests them in a number of areas including marksmanship, land navigation, small-unit tactics and endurance.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852287
|VIRIN:
|220728-A-KP884-1993
|Filename:
|DOD_109133860
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
