U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps compete in the Army Combat Fitness Test during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 26, 2022. Holistic health and fitness are a cornerstone of a combat-ready squad, and the ACFT provides an opportunity for competitors to show their physical strength and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852283
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109133828
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Army Combat Fitness Test, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
