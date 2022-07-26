Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    483rd Area Clearance Platoon EOD Lane

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Michael Stevens 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 483rd Area Clearance Platoon hone their skills on a EOD Lane during WAREX782202.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852272
    VIRIN: 220728-A-EP319-001
    Filename: DOD_109133602
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 483rd Area Clearance Platoon EOD Lane, by SPC Michael Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAILSPLITTERS
    84THTRAININGCOMMAND
    WAREX782202
    78THTRAININGDIVISION
    LIGHTNINGSTRIKES

