    AMARG F-16 functional check flight

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    Video documentation of the first 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group F-16 conducting a post block repair functional check flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 27, 2022.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 13:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852271
    VIRIN: 220727-F-CL785-001
    Filename: DOD_109133598
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: AZ, US

    This work, AMARG F-16 functional check flight, by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    309th AMARG
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    boneyard
    AMARG
    355th WG

