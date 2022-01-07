Nutrition Kitchen - The Science Behind Pizza

Nutrition Kitchen is a series of online nutritional cooking classes geared toward service members and their families. The series aims to inspire healthier meal choices while providing viewers the science behind their choices to “level up” their nutrition knowledge.
Created by the Lifestyle and Performance Medicine working group, Nutrition Kitchen will introduce a resource requested by service members striving to optimize their health through lifestyle changes.
The recipes for this series were developed to be tasty, easy to prepare, and low cost all while providing the fuel necessary to “level up” ones’ health.
Date Taken:
|07.01.2022
Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 11:37
Category:
|Video Productions
Location:
|UT, US
