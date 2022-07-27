Best Squad Stress Shoot 82nd Airborne Division

Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-73 Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division take part in a Stress Shoot for the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, GA, July 27, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tests squad’s physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
