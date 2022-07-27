Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Stress Shoot 82nd Airborne Division

    07.27.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-73 Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division take part in a Stress Shoot for the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, GA, July 27, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tests squad’s physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: US

    This work, Best Squad Stress Shoot 82nd Airborne Division, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82ndAirborneDivision
    LGOP
    AATW
    18thbsc

