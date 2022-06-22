Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Buffalo Harbor Dredging - June 2022

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Video by Shaina Souder 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Maintaining safe navigation is a critical mission of USACE and we recognize the economic importance of maintaining a safe, and navigable channel throughout Buffalo Harbor. Dredging is currently occurring, with ~80,000 Cubic Yards of material being removed from the federal navigation channel and harbor. June 22, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 11:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852236
    VIRIN: 220622-A-YS819-001
    Filename: DOD_109133229
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: BUFFALO, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo Harbor Dredging - June 2022, by Shaina Souder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    USACE
    Dredging
    Buffalo District
    Buffalo Harbor

