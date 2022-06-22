Buffalo Harbor Dredging - June 2022

Maintaining safe navigation is a critical mission of USACE and we recognize the economic importance of maintaining a safe, and navigable channel throughout Buffalo Harbor. Dredging is currently occurring, with ~80,000 Cubic Yards of material being removed from the federal navigation channel and harbor. June 22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 11:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852236
|VIRIN:
|220622-A-YS819-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109133229
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
