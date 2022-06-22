Buffalo Harbor Dredging - June 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maintaining safe navigation is a critical mission of USACE and we recognize the economic importance of maintaining a safe, and navigable channel throughout Buffalo Harbor. Dredging is currently occurring, with ~80,000 Cubic Yards of material being removed from the federal navigation channel and harbor. June 22, 2022.