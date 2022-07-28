Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group 78th Anniversary Video

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Kirkiewicz 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy leaders, with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, acknowledge and commemorate the 2nd MLG's 78th anniversary on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 28, 2022. 2nd MLG was first activated 1 August 1944 at Pearl Harbor, Territory of Hawaii, as 8th Field Depot, Supply Service, Fleet Marine Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 11:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852227
    VIRIN: 220728-M-VL742-1001
    Filename: DOD_109133207
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group 78th Anniversary Video, by LCpl Jackson Kirkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    birthday
    logistics
    2nd MLG
    II MEF
    combat service support

