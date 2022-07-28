2nd Marine Logistics Group 78th Anniversary Video

U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy leaders, with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, acknowledge and commemorate the 2nd MLG's 78th anniversary on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 28, 2022. 2nd MLG was first activated 1 August 1944 at Pearl Harbor, Territory of Hawaii, as 8th Field Depot, Supply Service, Fleet Marine Force.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 11:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852227
|VIRIN:
|220728-M-VL742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109133207
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
