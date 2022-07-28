Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Be Prepared with Back-to-School Immunizations

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Military Health System

    Air Force Surgeon General Miller encourages parents to get their kids immunized before heading back to school in the fall.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 10:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852226
    VIRIN: 220728-O-XH734-456
    Filename: DOD_109133203
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be Prepared with Back-to-School Immunizations, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    kids
    back to school
    shots
    vaccine
    immunization
    covid
    MHSsocial
    MHSocial

