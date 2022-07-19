In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. Hunter and CMSgt Esparza sit down with Al Watkins, 81 TRW CES/CEO, and Frank Rosencrantz, 81 TRSS Course Director, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their roles as civilian airmen.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 10:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|852218
|VIRIN:
|220719-F-PI774-114
|Filename:
|DOD_109133130
|Length:
|00:15:25
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What Is A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 4, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
