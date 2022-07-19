Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What Is A Focused, Driven Warrior - Ep. 4

    MS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2022

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of What Is A Warrior, Col. Hunter and CMSgt Esparza sit down with Al Watkins, 81 TRW CES/CEO, and Frank Rosencrantz, 81 TRSS Course Director, to discuss the Warrior ethos and how it relates to their roles as civilian airmen.

    Warrior
    Keesler AFB
    81 TRW
    81 TRSS

