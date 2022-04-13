Croatian Special Forces team up with US Navy SEALs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852212" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

Special operations on dry land are one thing – but quite another in the water. That’s why the Croatian Special Forces teamed up with the US Navy SEALs to hone their skills.

Special Operations Forces from Croatia and the US linked up near the Adriatic city of Split to practise underwater infiltration, ship boarding and beach assaults. By training together in a challenging operational environment, the two teams of elite commandos got to exchange tactics.

US Special Operations Forces regularly conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training, or JCET, with NATO Allied and partner forces. These training exercises ensure that, in the event of a crisis, NATO’s most elite forces can perform high-risk tasks together seamlessly.

Transcript

— TEXT ON SCREEN —



CROATIAN SPECIAL FORCES



TEAMED UP WITH

US NAVY SEALS



AND PRACTISED BOARDING SHIPS



TO SEIZE CONTROL OF DANGEROUS VESSELS



AND COMBAT SWIMMING



FOR STEALTHY UNDERWATER INFILTRATIONS



—SOUNDBITE IN CROATIAN —



ADMIRAL ROBERT HRANJ

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Croatia



“Having in mind the events around us, in the world, especially in Ukraine, this is a small contribution to the idea and confirmation of political unity and readiness for joint cooperation in defence of Allies and partners.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



NATO’S ELITE FORCES ARE READY AND PREPARED



TO WORK TOGETHER



KEEPING THE ALLIANCE SAFE BELOW AND ABOVE THE WATER