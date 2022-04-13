Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Croatian Special Forces team up with US Navy SEALs

    CROATIA

    04.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    Special operations on dry land are one thing – but quite another in the water. That’s why the Croatian Special Forces teamed up with the US Navy SEALs to hone their skills.
    Special Operations Forces from Croatia and the US linked up near the Adriatic city of Split to practise underwater infiltration, ship boarding and beach assaults. By training together in a challenging operational environment, the two teams of elite commandos got to exchange tactics.
    US Special Operations Forces regularly conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training, or JCET, with NATO Allied and partner forces. These training exercises ensure that, in the event of a crisis, NATO’s most elite forces can perform high-risk tasks together seamlessly.
    Transcript
    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    CROATIAN SPECIAL FORCES

    TEAMED UP WITH
    US NAVY SEALS

    AND PRACTISED BOARDING SHIPS

    TO SEIZE CONTROL OF DANGEROUS VESSELS

    AND COMBAT SWIMMING

    FOR STEALTHY UNDERWATER INFILTRATIONS

    —SOUNDBITE IN CROATIAN —

    ADMIRAL ROBERT HRANJ
    Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Croatia

    “Having in mind the events around us, in the world, especially in Ukraine, this is a small contribution to the idea and confirmation of political unity and readiness for joint cooperation in defence of Allies and partners.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NATO’S ELITE FORCES ARE READY AND PREPARED

    TO WORK TOGETHER

    KEEPING THE ALLIANCE SAFE BELOW AND ABOVE THE WATER

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852212
    VIRIN: 220413-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109133084
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: HR

