A video highlighting the work and accomplishments of Airmen, civilians, and family members at McConnell during the 2nd Quarter.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852190
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-GC264-491
|Filename:
|DOD_109133003
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, McConnell Air Force Base 2nd Quarter Video 2022, by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
