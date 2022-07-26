Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Viking - STX

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brooke VanRosendael with Delta Company, 404th Civil Affairs Battalion shares her experience of the Civil Engagement situational training exercise during Operation Viking at Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., July 26, 2022. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare Soldiers with realistic training simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.28.2022 10:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852189
    VIRIN: 220726-A-FU327-1003
    Filename: DOD_109133001
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    352nd Civil Affairs Command
    360th Civil Affairs Brigade
    Operation Viking 2022
    Operation Viking CA
    352nd cacom
    Operation Viking
    Operation Viking; Civil Affairs; Joint Training; Army Readiness; 360 CA BDE
    360th Civil Affairs
    352nd Civil Affairs

