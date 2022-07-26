Operation Viking - STX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brooke VanRosendael with Delta Company, 404th Civil Affairs Battalion shares her experience of the Civil Engagement situational training exercise during Operation Viking at Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., July 26, 2022. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare Soldiers with realistic training simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)