U.S. Army 1st Lt. Brooke VanRosendael with Delta Company, 404th Civil Affairs Battalion shares her experience of the Civil Engagement situational training exercise during Operation Viking at Joint Base Cape Cod, Mass., July 26, 2022. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare Soldiers with realistic training simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2022 10:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852189
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-FU327-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109133001
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Viking - STX, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
