XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Obstacle Course

U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps complete the obstacle course portion of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 27, 2022. The obstacle course was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each squad’s physical fitness and endurance. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

