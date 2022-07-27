XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Obstacle Course

Pfc. Elsi Delgado introduces the obstacle course portion of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 27, 2022.The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 22:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852020
|VIRIN:
|072722-A-FW799-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109132212
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
