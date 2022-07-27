Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Hosts Series of Briefs and Updates to Korean and Cold War Families, Day Two, Part 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conducts a series of government briefings and updates to families of American service members who served in the Korean and Cold Wars and are still missing. Guest speakers include senior leaders, experts, and scientists who work on tasks associated with the POW/MIA mission in Arlington, Va.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 20:02
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 851995
    Filename: DOD_109132099
    Length: 01:10:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Hosts Series of Briefs and Updates to Korean and Cold War Families, Day Two, Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DPAA
    POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT