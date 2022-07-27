U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in a machine gun event during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tests squads' physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo taken by Pfc. Summer Parish, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 18:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851988
|VIRIN:
|220727-A-WS018-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_109132027
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, XVIII Airborne Best Squad Competition Machine Gun event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
