    XVIII Airborne Best Squad Competition Machine Gun event

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the XVIII Airborne Corps participate in a machine gun event during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tests squads' physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army photo taken by Pfc. Summer Parish, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 18:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851988
    VIRIN: 220727-A-WS018-1006
    Filename: DOD_109132027
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

