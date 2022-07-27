Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2 Introduction

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Dre Stout introduces day two of the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 27, 2022. The stress shoot was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each competitor’s weapon proficiency and technical expertise. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dre Stout)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 18:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851984
    VIRIN: 220727-A-KP884-1424
    Filename: DOD_109132008
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #18thBSC, #ROTM, #StandUp, #StressShoot, #3rdID, #FortStewart/HunterArmyAirfield

