Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 Corridor Lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ROBERTS, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, perform a corridor situational training exercise during an Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 17, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army brigade and an Army National Guard brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 22:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851955
    VIRIN: 220717-A-YU201-064
    Filename: DOD_109131890
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 Corridor Lanes, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    2nd Infantry Division
    Wyoming Army National Guard
    1-158
    117th MPAD
    Live-Fire
    USARPAC
    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    Javelin Missile
    HI
    M240
    Hawaii
    California
    National Guard
    Guam Army National Guard
    Arizona Army National Guard
    1-23 Infantry Regiment
    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    Camp Roberts
    29th IBCT
    Alaska Army National Guard
    29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    XCTC
    OPFOR
    Infantry Regiment
    HING
    Exportable Combat Training Capability
    AT-4 Rocket
    103rd Troop Command
    227 BEB
    USINDOPACOM
    1-294 Infantry Regiment
    1-297 Infantry Regiment
    Valiant Integrated Services
    Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster
    SSG Matthew Foster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT