Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, perform a corridor situational training exercise during an Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) program at Camp Roberts, California, July 17, 2022. XCTC is a series of training exercises between an active-duty U.S. Army brigade and an Army National Guard brigade, intended to increase the skills and readiness of National Guard units. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 22:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851955
|VIRIN:
|220717-A-YU201-064
|Filename:
|DOD_109131890
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|CAMP ROBERTS, CA, US
This work, 29th IBCT Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) 2022 Corridor Lanes, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
