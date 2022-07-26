EPA Administrator Michael Regan visits Puerto Rico

On Tuesday, July 26, EPA Administrator Michael Regan joined environmental justice advocates and local leaders for a tour of the Caño Martín Peña in the San Juan Bay Estuary to see firsthand the impact of water pollution and understand how climate disasters like heavy rains and hurricanes have challenged the community.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 16:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851943
|Filename:
|DOD_109131852
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
