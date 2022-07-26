EPA Administrator Michael Regan visits Puerto Rico

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PUERTO RICO

    07.26.2022

    Video by Jini Ryan 

    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

    On Tuesday, July 26, EPA Administrator Michael Regan joined environmental justice advocates and local leaders for a tour of the Caño Martín Peña in the San Juan Bay Estuary to see firsthand the impact of water pollution and understand how climate disasters like heavy rains and hurricanes have challenged the community.

