Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division's Best Squad test their physical readiness, resilience and shoot-move-communicate maneuvers for the stress shoot event during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 27, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 17:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851883
    VIRIN: 220727-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_109131511
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot, by PFC Bernabe Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #18thBSC
    #3rdID
    #FortStewart/HunterArmyAirfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT