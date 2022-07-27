XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division's Best Squad test their physical readiness, resilience and shoot-move-communicate maneuvers for the stress shoot event during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 27, 2022. The Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue to determine which squad from the XVIII Airborne Corps will advance to the Forces Command Best Squad Competition in the coming months. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Bernabe Lopez III, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|07.27.2022
|07.27.2022 17:40
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
