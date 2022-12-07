Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sacramento Levee Upgrades DMM Cutoff Wall (B-roll)

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Luke Burns and John Prettyman

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial video of a drill rig digging a Deep Mixing Methods (DMM) cutoff wall on 2 miles of levee improvements along the Sacramento River East Levee (SREL) in the Pocket neighborhood, Sacramento, Calif., July 12, 2022. (No Audio)

    Cutoff wall depths range from 50 to 150 feet and prevent water seepage through and under the levee during high water events.

    This is the third major construction contract to address seepage and stability concerns with the levee. This work is part of the American River Common Features 2016 project, which is a $1.5 billion collaborative effort between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, California’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board, California Department of Water Resources, and the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency to modernize Sacramento’s aging flood infrastructure for more than 500,000 people in the greater Sacramento region.

    Learn more: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Sacramento-Levee-Upgrades/

    (Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851840
    VIRIN: 220712-A-AN535-1002
    Filename: DOD_109131261
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Sacramento Levee Upgrades DMM Cutoff Wall (B-roll), by Luke Burns and John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    SREL
    civil works
    flood risk
    Army engineers
    Sacramento levees

