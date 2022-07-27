July 27th is National Korean War Armistice Day, a day to honor and remember all those who fought in the Korean War. The Korean War Armistice was signed on July 27th, 1953, officially ending the war. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Music)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 12:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|851825
|VIRIN:
|220727-M-YK885-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109131055
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: National Korean War Armistice Day (AFN Version), by LCpl Hailey Music, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT