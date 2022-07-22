Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th FRSD, BACH conduct Field Training Exercise

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2022

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    Soldiers with the 39th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, participated in a field training exercise July 22-24, 2022, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    Field exercises like this are essential for readiness and build team cohesiveness and flexibility in an environment similar to that which they would experience when deployed.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851809
    VIRIN: 220722-A-DQ133-101
    Filename: DOD_109130982
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

