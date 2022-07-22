39th FRSD, BACH conduct Field Training Exercise

Soldiers with the 39th Forward Resuscitative and Surgical Detachment and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, participated in a field training exercise July 22-24, 2022, on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Field exercises like this are essential for readiness and build team cohesiveness and flexibility in an environment similar to that which they would experience when deployed.
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
