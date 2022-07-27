McPeters earns CCOQ for Training Center Cape May

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Dave McPeters earns Training Center Cape May’s Company Commander of the Quarter (CCOQ), April 4, 2022.



"I wanted to challenge myself and develop as a leader and a follower. I knew that being outside of the aviation bubble would teach me a lot and allow me to learn from the experiences of other members and ratings in the Coast Guard,” said McPeters.



A Company Commander special assignment is both rewarding and challenging according to our staff of 54 CCs. McPeters offers his story of what inspires and motivates him day-to-day and how he looks to inspire new Coast Guard men and women who come here for basic training.



U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo