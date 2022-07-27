Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McPeters earns CCOQ for Training Center Cape May

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Petty Officer 1st Class Dave McPeters earns Training Center Cape May’s Company Commander of the Quarter (CCOQ), April 4, 2022.

    "I wanted to challenge myself and develop as a leader and a follower. I knew that being outside of the aviation bubble would teach me a lot and allow me to learn from the experiences of other members and ratings in the Coast Guard,” said McPeters.

    A Company Commander special assignment is both rewarding and challenging according to our staff of 54 CCs. McPeters offers his story of what inspires and motivates him day-to-day and how he looks to inspire new Coast Guard men and women who come here for basic training.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851778
    VIRIN: 220727-G-VS714-1001
    Filename: DOD_109130925
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: NJ, US

    Coast Guard
    Cape May
    company commander
    Training Center Cape May

