Petty Officer 1st Class Dave McPeters earns Training Center Cape May’s Company Commander of the Quarter (CCOQ), April 4, 2022.
"I wanted to challenge myself and develop as a leader and a follower. I knew that being outside of the aviation bubble would teach me a lot and allow me to learn from the experiences of other members and ratings in the Coast Guard,” said McPeters.
A Company Commander special assignment is both rewarding and challenging according to our staff of 54 CCs. McPeters offers his story of what inspires and motivates him day-to-day and how he looks to inspire new Coast Guard men and women who come here for basic training.
U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Timothy Tamargo
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 11:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851778
|VIRIN:
|220727-G-VS714-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109130925
|Length:
|00:05:57
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, McPeters earns CCOQ for Training Center Cape May, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT