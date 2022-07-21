U.S. Army vehicles and equipment from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division arrive at the port of Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium, July 21, 2022. 2,700 pieces of equipment will arrive for a rotational deployment and will be transported throughout Europe by rail, commercial line-haul and barge. In response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, the President sent additional U.S. military personnel to Europe to strengthen our deterrence and to assure our allies about U.S. resolve. These deployments bolstered our deterrence and defensive presence alongside our NATO allies.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 08:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851675
|VIRIN:
|220721-A-NH708-314
|Filename:
|DOD_109130332
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|VAN, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army vehicles arrive in Antwerp-Bruges for rotational deployment, by Natalie Weaver, identified by DVIDS

