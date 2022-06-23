Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Firefighters, 424th Air Base Squadron, train Belgian Firemen to intervene on an aircraft, Chièvres Air Base, 23 June 2022.

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    06.23.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S Firefighters, 424th Air Base Squadron train Belgian Host Nation Firemen to intervene on an aircraft, Chièvres Air Base, 23 June 2022. This training is in preparation of Chièvres Air Fest 25 June 2022. (video by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 07:42
    Firefighters
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogerther

