U.S Firefighters, 424th Air Base Squadron train Belgian Host Nation Firemen to intervene on an aircraft, Chièvres Air Base, 23 June 2022. This training is in preparation of Chièvres Air Fest 25 June 2022. (video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 07:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851672
|VIRIN:
|220623-A-HZ738-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109130311
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
This work, U.S Firefighters, 424th Air Base Squadron, train Belgian Firemen to intervene on an aircraft, Chièvres Air Base, 23 June 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
