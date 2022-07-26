Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers Qualify on M4 Range during Best Squad

    UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-73 Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division qualify on a M4 range for the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, GA, July 26, 2022. The M4 Carbine range was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each competitor's weapon proficiency and technical expertise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 07:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851671
    VIRIN: 220726-A-ID763-390
    Filename: DOD_109130293
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: US

    Bestsquad
    82ndairbornedivision
    LGOP
    corpsbsc

