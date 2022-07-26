Paratroopers Qualify on M4 Range during Best Squad

Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Troop, 1-73 Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division qualify on a M4 range for the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Stewart, GA, July 26, 2022. The M4 Carbine range was one of several events during the XVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition that tested each competitor's weapon proficiency and technical expertise. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 07:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851671
|VIRIN:
|220726-A-ID763-390
|Filename:
|DOD_109130293
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
