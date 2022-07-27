12 CAB supports Farnborough International Airshow

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FARNBOROUGH, U.K. - For the first time since 2018, the U.S. military is participating in the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, from July 18-22, 2022.



The airshow serves as a global platform for the aerospace and defense industry. Typically, the show has approximately 200,000 visitors and exhibitors from more than 35 countries. U.S. support in the British-sponsored event demonstrates our strong European presence and strengthens our ties with NATO Allies and Partners.



12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.