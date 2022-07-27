Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 CAB supports Farnborough International Airshow

    GERMANY

    07.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    FARNBOROUGH, U.K. - For the first time since 2018, the U.S. military is participating in the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, United Kingdom, from July 18-22, 2022.

    The airshow serves as a global platform for the aerospace and defense industry. Typically, the show has approximately 200,000 visitors and exhibitors from more than 35 countries. U.S. support in the British-sponsored event demonstrates our strong European presence and strengthens our ties with NATO Allies and Partners.

    12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851670
    VIRIN: 220727-A-YQ762-690
    Filename: DOD_109130273
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 CAB supports Farnborough International Airshow, by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    eucom
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    europeansupport2022

