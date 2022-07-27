Malaysia Defense Site - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/851669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Malaysian Army control an established UN site, providing security to the area. UN sites include key areas such as hospitals and airports that are critical to the success of UN Peacekeeping Operations. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)