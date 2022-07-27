Malaysia Defense Site - Garuda Canti Dharma 2022

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    07.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Soldiers from the Malaysian Army control an established UN site, providing security to the area. UN sites include key areas such as hospitals and airports that are critical to the success of UN Peacekeeping Operations. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 07:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 851669
    VIRIN: 220727-A-OJ129-1001
    Filename: DOD_109130269
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    GPOI
    WPS
    Garuda Canti Dharma
    GCD22

