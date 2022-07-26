Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIMPAC 2022 SINKEX #2

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andre Richard 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 26, 2022) Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 military forces fired upon and sunk the decommissioned ex-USS Denver (LPD 9), July 22, during a sinking exercise (SINKEX) to gain proficiency in tactics, targeting and live firing against a surface target at sea. SINKEX vessels are put through a certified cleaning process, including removing all environmentally harmful material including trash, floatable material, mercury, fluorocarbon and petroleum. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, three submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29-Aug 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andre T. Richard)

    This work, RIMPAC 2022 SINKEX #2, by PO2 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multinational Partners Conducted a Multi-Domain Sinking Exercise

    TAGS

    USMC
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    SINKEX
    RIMPAC2022

