Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-ROLL First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits Yokota Air Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits Yokota Air Base on July 22, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2022 00:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 851652
    VIRIN: 210720-N-KW679-845
    Filename: DOD_109129717
    Length: 00:04:38
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Visits Yokota Air Base, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first lady dr. jill biden air force one afn tokyo japan yokota air base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT