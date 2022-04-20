Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, graduated from the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP) at Iwo Jima on April 20, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 00:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851651
|VIRIN:
|220420-N-KW679-757
|Filename:
|DOD_109129716
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll Marines Graduate MCMAP at Iwo Jima, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
