Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff visits Yokota Air Base on August 23, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2022 00:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|851650
|VIRIN:
|210803-N-KW679-588
|Filename:
|DOD_109129715
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-ROLL Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Visits Yokota Air Base, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT