Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt Nikita Pascual

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    This video features Sgt Nikita Pascual, a solder stationed at Camp Zama, Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 23:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851644
    VIRIN: 220401-N-KW679-160
    Filename: DOD_109129634
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt Nikita Pascual, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn tokyo camp zama japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT