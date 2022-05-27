500 Yen or Less - Yokohama Ramen Museum

This video series shows junior enlisted personnel how to explore their host nation on a budget. This episode features the Shin Yokohama Ramen Museum.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2022 23:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|851643
|VIRIN:
|220527-N-KW679-021
|Filename:
|DOD_109129620
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
