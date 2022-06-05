Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation KUDOS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristen C Yarber 

    AFN Tokyo

    Operation KUDOS (Kids Understanding Deployment Operations) was held at Yokota Air Base in May 2022. Operation KUDOS helps kids understand their parents' jobs better.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 07.26.2022 23:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 851641
    VIRIN: 220506-N-KW679-763
    Filename: DOD_109129618
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation KUDOS, by PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afn tokyo japan operation kudos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT